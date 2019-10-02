|
|
Melvin Charles Lambert, known to everyone as "Grandpa", passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 87 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Raymond, South Dakota on April 17, 1932 to Martin and Minnie Lambert.
Mel served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married his true love, Inez Mae on Nov. 24, 1954. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage. He was a general contractor for many years in the construction industry. They moved from South Dakota to California in 1962 and then to Arizona in 1979. Melvin enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife; Inez Mae Lambert, parents; Martin and Minnie Lambert, and seven siblings.
He is survived by his sons; Wayne (Kathy) and Donald (Jean) Lambert, daughter; Jenean Taylor, sister; Genevieve Brenden, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019