Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Charles Lambert


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Charles Lambert Obituary
Melvin Charles Lambert, known to everyone as "Grandpa", passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 87 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Raymond, South Dakota on April 17, 1932 to Martin and Minnie Lambert.
Mel served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married his true love, Inez Mae on Nov. 24, 1954. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage. He was a general contractor for many years in the construction industry. They moved from South Dakota to California in 1962 and then to Arizona in 1979. Melvin enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife; Inez Mae Lambert, parents; Martin and Minnie Lambert, and seven siblings.
He is survived by his sons; Wayne (Kathy) and Donald (Jean) Lambert, daughter; Jenean Taylor, sister; Genevieve Brenden, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now