It is with very saddened hearts that we inform everyone that our son, Michael Dennis Reinert, passed away in his sleep on June 8, 2020. He is survived by his father and mother; two sons, Roman and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his sister Michelle; his brother-in-law, Richard; and nephew, Ryan. He will be greatly missed by all. Michael was co-owner with Bret Johnson of Keep It Wet Marine Service here in Havasu. Private family service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Michael's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Michael's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.