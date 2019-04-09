It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Jack Doll, April 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.at home in Lake Havasu City with close family by his side.

He was a husband, father and brother. He has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

We wish we had more time together on this earth, but we are relieved you are now free of pain.

The countless memories and stories we continue to share will always make us smile and laugh.

You were the life of the party, quick with a joke and smooth with the one liners. You had a zest for life!!

You had a 30-year career in the oil and gas industry that provided the opportunity to travel and live across this entire world.

He had interesting stories, life lessons and was never a dull moment!

He is survived by his loving wife Pamela, his two sons, {who were his life}, Garrett and Neven Doll, his stepchildren, Casey and Britney MacIntyre, his dear mother Margaret Doll, his sisters Carol and Bev Doll and brother in-law Ron Gillis. His close cousins Kenny and Sherry Walkinshaw, nieces Sarah and Jessica, nephew Tyrone and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Jack Doll in 2007.

Mike was born in Denver, raised in Wyoming, then moved to Canada for 25 years, before calling Lake Havasu City home.

Soon, we will have a celebration of life here in Lake Havasu, where we will share some stories, tell a joke and scatter his ashes across this beautiful lake.

Mike had a true love for the water and the lake was his all-time favorite place to be.

Life will never be the same. We will miss you so much.

We will be thinking of you in everything we do. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary