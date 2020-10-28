1/1
Michael John Schuler
1947 - 2020
Michael (Mike) John Schuler, 73, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Mike was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, 1947; son of Arthur and Virginia Schuler. He graduated from high school and then spent 1967 to 1971 serving his country in the Air Force. He served his last year in the military in Vietnam. On Feb.19, 1972, Mike married Kathie in Fairfield, California.
Mike worked as a Sears service technician/instructor in California. In 1991, he and Kathie relocated to Lake Havasu City, and opened Sunbelt Appliance Repair, Inc. He retired in 2012.
Mike was a past Lake Havasu Chamber board member, a Chamber ambassador, a past member of the Monday Rotary Club, past president and member of the Referrals Club, and was currently the president of the Lake Havasu Parrot Head Club. He enjoyed cooking, decorating for the holidays, RV'ing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathie; and his daughter, Jenifer Schuler Kelley. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Schuler; parents, Art and Virginia Schuler; and son, Stephen Schuler.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Shugrue's restaurant.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Michael's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
