Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Michael Joseph Capen

Michael Joseph Capen
Michael Joseph Capen is survived by his wife and soulmate of 43 years, Deborah Nord Capen, children LeeAnna (Paul) Deniston, John (Julie-Anne) Capen, Wendi (Chuck) Brown and David Capen, also nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter Mikale and grandson Scott.
Please send memorial donations to the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association at PO Box 826962, Philadelphia, PA 19182, or www.srna.org.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
