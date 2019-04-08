Michael Luis Overly passed away on January 20, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1997 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Michael was proudly serving his country as a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force. He was a charming, honest, and outgoing young man who was well known for his spirit of giving. He has helped many others in their time of need. Michael married Lucero Rodriguez on December 9, 2018 in White Sands, New Mexico. He treasured spending time with his lovely new wife as well as his friends and family in California. He was very active and enjoyed camping, hiking, off-roading, snow-boarding, boating, and going to raves. His unique voice and smile will never be forgotten.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lucero Overly-Rodriguez, Mother; Vickie Chambers, Step Father; Andre McKeon, Sisters; Karina Overly and Kayla Johnson, Step Brother; Cody McKeon, Grandparents; Bob and Janie Emmett, and Bill Chambers, Uncle; Bill Chambers, Cousins; Brek and Rhegan Chambers, Ret. MSgt. Sean Nichols and Kyler Johnson.

Father; Joe Overly, Step Mother; Cecelia Overly, God Father; Gonzalo Sahagun, God Mother; Bertha Mirella Sahagun, Grandparents; Jose and Laura Sahagun, and Concepcion Overly, Step Sisters; Francine Hernandez and Maxcine Diaz, Step Brothers; Jose and Victor Hernandez.

A Funeral Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019