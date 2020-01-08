|
Michael A. Perkins, Sr. of Hopkins, Minnesota and Lake Havasu City, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 after suffering a debilitating stroke. He was 78.
As a four-year-old child, Mike was abandoned and found by loving adoptive parents, Adelene and Edward Perkins. Losing his father at a young age, Mike began his lifelong belief in hard work under the guidance of many who were like brothers to him.
As an operating engineer, long hours and hard work defined him. He valued above all else living simply and not for things, but rather relationships. He loved his family, his pets, cooking, his yard, fishing, and making people smile. He had an inappropriate joke at the ready at any given moment. Mike's gift of connecting with people often came through sharing the foods he cooked, flowers and chocolates.
Like Benjamin Franklin said before him, "God made beer because he loves us and he wants us to be happy."
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul and wife Pam. He is survived by children Michael (Kathleen) Perkins, Jr., Ron (Joanna) Perkins, and Allison (Tom Peterson) Passolt; grandchildren Alex, Addy, Nick, Lydia, Collin and Megan; many loving family and friends in Minnesota, the Garcia family and many other loving family and friends in Arizona.
Gathering of family and friends to celebrate Mike's life was Dec. 22 at the Minnesota Cremation Society, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials donations to the Western Arizona Humane Society.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020