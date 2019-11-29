|
|
Michael Richard Bretzing, 74, passed away November 26, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Mike was born October 21, 1945 in Oakland, California to Vernon and Alice Bretzing.
Mike graduated from San Dieguito High School. He served in the United States Air Force for four years in Maine and Turkey. He was a police officer for 31 years with the California Highway Patrol out of Oceanside, California.
Mike and his wife Cindy were married in Carlsbad, California on April 5, 1997, with the combined family of his two daughters and her three sons.
He enjoyed motorcycling, off roading, RVing, bowling, working in his backyard, boating, reading mystery/crime novels and working in his garage.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge #2399, (50 year Elk Member), the Elks Vagabond Club, the Elks Yacht Club, the Elks Thursday Bowling League, American Legion Post 81 and Havasu Side by Side Association.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; Vernon and Alice Bretzing.
Mike is survived by his wife; Cynthia A. Bretzing, his daughters; Teresa McFaul (Bretzing) and Deanna Bretzing, his step-sons; Brett Lightfoot, Keith (Danny) Lightfoot, Kris Lightfoot (Serafina) and his two grandsons; Keedan and Ryland Lightfoot.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge of Lake Havasu City on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019