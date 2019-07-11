Home

Michelle Ronczyk

Michelle Ronczyk Obituary
Michelle Ronczyk, 51, passed away June 29, 2019. She was born May 28, 1968 in Kankakee, Illinois.
Michelle had a deep passion for motorcycles and loved riding.
She is survived by her loving husband of five years, Tony Ronczyk; daughter, Brittany Edwards; sons, David Jensen, Ben Jensen and Christian Vaughan; brother, Jason Hamilton; sister, Kelly Landry.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Michelle's family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2019
