Mike Mahoney passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Mike was born on March 26, 1958 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and spent most of his childhood in Oxford, Massachusetts.
Most of his adult life, he was construction supervisor in the North East U.S, fishing for lobster and clambakes in his spare time. He moved to Arizona in 2011 and soon after began working as a superintendent for the T.R. Orr Company. Mike was a free sprit who loved exploring the desert, prospecting for gold, rebuilding motorcycle engines, and shooting his homemade bullets.
He is survived by his wife, Cathlene Mahoney, parents, Patrick and Marilyn Mahoney, a brother and sister Jim Mahoney, and Cheryl Hansen, a daughter Kristy Morin, stepchildren, Josh Moses, Elliot Moses, and Grand Children, Abby, Sarah, and Patrick Morin. Mike will be missed by all of us who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at the St. John's Methodist Church social hall, 1730 Kino Ave.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019