1/1
Mourning Dove Souza
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mourning Dove's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mourning Dove B. Souza 77, passed away on Friday August 28,2020 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. She was born on February 16, 1943 in Taunton, Massachusetts to Michael and Alveda Souza. "Dove" as she was known by, moved to Lake Havasu in 1974 with her husband and five children. She worked for Richard McCulloch as his house assistant for 6 years.
She loved the mountains, Lake, and especially the Sunsets. She enjoyed any outdoor activities, but most of all spending time with her family, friends, and her cat "Baby girl". She was very loving, caring and enjoyed life. She had a great sense of humor and always saw the positive side of any bad situation.
Dove was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers; Michael and Gilbert; and Sister; Loretta. She is survived by her Brother; Gary; Daughters; Cheryl Querry (Scott) of New Port, Tennessee; Shelley Burgess (Robbie) of New Port, Tennessee; Sharon Wallace of Sacramento, California; Sons; Donald Taylor (Wendy) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Douglas Taylor (Theresa) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. 20 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, Nieces ad Nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Serenity House or Hospice of Havasu.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Mourning Dove's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved