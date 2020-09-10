Mourning Dove B. Souza 77, passed away on Friday August 28,2020 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. She was born on February 16, 1943 in Taunton, Massachusetts to Michael and Alveda Souza. "Dove" as she was known by, moved to Lake Havasu in 1974 with her husband and five children. She worked for Richard McCulloch as his house assistant for 6 years.
She loved the mountains, Lake, and especially the Sunsets. She enjoyed any outdoor activities, but most of all spending time with her family, friends, and her cat "Baby girl". She was very loving, caring and enjoyed life. She had a great sense of humor and always saw the positive side of any bad situation.
Dove was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers; Michael and Gilbert; and Sister; Loretta. She is survived by her Brother; Gary; Daughters; Cheryl Querry (Scott) of New Port, Tennessee; Shelley Burgess (Robbie) of New Port, Tennessee; Sharon Wallace of Sacramento, California; Sons; Donald Taylor (Wendy) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Douglas Taylor (Theresa) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. 20 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, Nieces ad Nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Serenity House or Hospice of Havasu.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Mourning Dove's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
