Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Muriel Ione "Mikki" McDaniel


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Muriel Ione "Mikki" McDaniel Obituary
Muriel Ione McDaniel "Mikki" passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona at the age of 92. She was born on August 24, 1926 in Lake Park, Minnesota to Morris T. Hill and Bernice C. Hill (Melby).
Mikki, as she was known to family and friends, worked for 44 years in Quality Control, starting in Receiving and Final Suspection and advancing to Quality Control Manager before a company buy-out forced early retirement in 1985. She and her husband, Jim, moved to Lake Havasu City in March of 1988 from Southern California. In 1994, she went to work for Wal-Mart in Lake Havasu City. She always said that the 8 years she spent there as a cashier were the happiest in her life. She loved everyone and made many dear friends there.
Mikki's great enjoyment after the love of family was collecting cookie jars and stuffed animals and working cross word puzzles. She loved her family more than life itself and was so proud of all of them. She is outlived by her daughter, Nicole D. Stipp (Craig); Sons, Vincent M. Earp (Jeralee), Thomas M. Roncevich (Judy), and Russel Hinis Jr. (Carol); 12 Grandchildren, Katrina and Michael Stipp, Brandon, Josh, and Savannah Earp, Jeff, Kevin, and Tim Roncevich, and Taylor, Billy, Lyle and Darrell Hinis; 18 Great Grandchildren; and Lu Lu her furry child.
A visitation will be held at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary on Friday February 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mikki's name to Hospice of Havasu or The Western Arizona Humane Society.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Mikki's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
