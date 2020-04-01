|
Nancy Arlene Ferguson Alcaraz passed away March 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Evansville, Indiana to Pauline and Forrest Ferguson.
Nancy grew up in Imperial Beach, California, graduated from Mar Vista High School, and attended San Diego State University before marrying the love of her life, Raymond Alcaraz, in 1957.
Together, Ray and Nancy had four beautiful children. They lived in Spring Valley, California then moved to Ramona, California and retired in Lake Havasu City in 2004.
Along with their children, Ray and Nancy enjoyed a farm life in Ramona. Nancy was an excellent, hard-working farmhand, as well as Mom. She was a great cook and loved her garden. She also enjoyed auto racing, vintage car restoration, and vintage car clubs. Together, they hosted a Birkenfeld Air Force reunion in Laughlin. She loved to travel. A few of her favorite destination points were Alaska and a trip to Hawaii with her son Herk.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray of 61 years, her son Michael Alcaraz, her beautiful granddaughter Kira Foss, and her sister Lula Drake. She left her loving daughter Lori Alcaraz/Bob Foss of Missouri; sons Andrew (Andy) of Lake Havasu City and Herk/Chrissy Alcaraz of California; granddaughters Isa/Greg Dahlberg of Colorado and Sophie Alcaraz of California; grandsons Matt Foss of Florida and Brandon Foss of Nevada; sister Michaeleen of Lake Havasu City; brothers Jack/Hortencia of Colorado and Al/Lynette of California as well as many caring in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy had a loving heart and left many friends including her (family) at Haven of Havasu Nursing Facility where she was taken care of and loved. She enjoyed visits from friends playing Bingo and from her nephew Dylan, who played piano for her. Nancy was a beautiful singer and always sang a happy tune, including favorites "I Walk the Line," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Nancy deeply loved God, her family, and her country. The celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Western Arizona Humane Society on 2610 Sweetwater Ave. Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406 because she loved her animals.
