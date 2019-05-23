Nancy was 71 years old when she passed away, Easter Sunday, April 21, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. She had been a Lake Havasu City resident since 2006.

Nancy was born in San Francisco, but lived in southern California most of her life. She always had a love of animals. She was a medical caregiver in her younger days, and was quick to help anybody that she could. She was a car saleslady just before retiring. She enjoyed interacting with people. She had an infectious laugh, and saw humor in everyday life.

She is survived by her husband Joe, and three children, John Callaway, Sarah Panfilo (husband Erny), and Carol Lauricella (husband Craig). She was grandma to Dani, Dino, and Dominic Lauricella. She was big sister to Robert, Craig, John, and Becky Laser.

She will be missed. Published in Today's News Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2019