Nancy Jane Whitaker

Nancy Jane Whitaker Obituary
Nancy Jane Whitaker, 81, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in her home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Nancy was born on Dec. 18, 1938 in Curwensville, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Houston) Curry. She married John M. Whitaker in Pennsylvania on Sept. 23, 1955. Nancy loved country music, rock music, casinos, making people laugh, collecting porcelain dolls, and raising children.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John M. Whitaker; children, Dennis Whitaker, Deborah Whitaker, James "Jim" Whitaker, Thomas Whitaker, Greg S. Whitaker, Mark Whitaker, Michael Whitaker, Joseph Whitaker, Wendy Whitaker, Chrissy Whitaker, and Michelle Whitaker; grandchildren, John D. Whitaker, Tammy Breece, Melissa Whitaker, Megan Murphy, Mary Murphy, Tyler Murphy, Courtney Guinn, Jeremy Pruyn, Jessica Whitaker, David Sterling, Brandon Apperson, "Little" John D. Whitaker, Christopher Whitaker, Melody Whitaker, Ashley Whitaker, Brittany Whitaker, Gregory Whitaker, LaDonna Whitaker, Regina Whitaker, and Bonnie Dollar; and sister, Margaret Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dorothy J. Curry; sons, John Whitaker, Robert Lee Whitaker, Ricky Lee Whitaker, Douglas Whitaker, and David Whitaker; and brother, Robert Lee Owens.
There will be a private family viewing on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a private family memorial at 4 p.m. at the family's residence.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Nancy's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
