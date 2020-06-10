Nancy Lee Phillips passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 85 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 11, 1934 to William and Florence Phillips.
Nancy graduated from high school in Pasadena, California in January 1953. She worked in the insurance industry as a CISR for more than 35 years. She loved music and dancing. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 1995 and fell in love with the area. She touched the heart of all who knew her. Her optimism will be truly missed.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents William and Florence Phillips.
She is survived by her son; Corey Holst, daughter; Kim Grabski, brother; Bill Phillips, and sister; Pat Phillips.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.