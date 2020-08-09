Dr. Nick Rizos, age 65, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, due to complications from covid-19.
Dr. Rizos was a beloved OB/GYN physician, having practiced in Havasu since 1983 and delivering many of the town's babies over his long career. He also served in numerous leadership and committee roles at Havasu Regional Medical Center, including as past Chief of Medical Staff and was a founding member of the Havasu Surgery Center.
Beyond medicine, Nick had lifelong passions for photography, electronics, exotic cars, travel, music, and amateur radio, but always seemed to know something (or have a joke ready) about nearly any topic. He loved staying in touch with family and friends and was proud of his Macedonian heritage, growing up fluent in the language and culture.
Nick was born to parents Dono and Luba Rizos in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he attended Riverdale Collegiate Institute and the University of Toronto, graduating as an M.D. in 1978.
Nick is survived by his son, Anthony (Yang), of Atlanta, Georgia; his fiancée, Lise Martin of Quebec, Canada; his sister, Evantia Schmid, nieces Diana Visconti, Cathy Tacoma, and Linda Bulmer, and nephew John Evanoff, all of Ontario, Canada; and many close cousins and friends across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kole; and his sister, Stella Evanoff. He will join his family in burial at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough, Ontario.
A memorial celebration of Dr. Rizos' life in Havasu will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Mary Choncoff Fund at Arizona State University: https://www.asufoundation.org/colleges-and-programs/schools-and-colleges/the-college-of-liberal-arts-and-sciences/mary-choncoff-endowment-fund-CA111094.html
