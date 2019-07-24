Nico Jarret Lopez passed away on July 11, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Chino, California on Nov. 18, 1994.

Nico grew up in Anaheim, California and Lake Havasu City. He graduated from Lake Havasu High School. He worked in construction. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Luke, and all of his family. He always wore a smile and was full of love. He was all about his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers! He loved God and had great faith.

Nico is preceded in death by his grandfather; Deacon Gilbert Lopez. He will be laid to rest beside him.

He leaves behind his mother, Gabriela Barclay' sister, Lauren Nance; son, Luke Lopez; fiancé, Yanuri Hernandez; daughter on-the-way, Ariana Nicole Lopez due to enter this world Aug. 20, 2019, grandmother, Luciana Lopez, as well as his loving aunts, uncles and many cousins.

A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.