Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd.
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Nicolas Corona


1942 - 2019
Nicolas Corona Obituary
Nicolas Corona, age 76, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved one's.
Nicolas was born in Jalisco, Mexico on December 23, 1942 to Nicolas and Enriqueta Corona. He worked at Mission Industries for many years.
He never married but was together with Raymunda Santana for over 40 years.
Together they lived in Lake Havasu City for 23 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends he was a caring and loving person. He is survived by his spouse Raymunda Santana, his daughter Angela Velazquez, Sons; Gilbert, Nicanor, and Rolando Corona, his grandchildren; Esteban, Javier, Eduardo, Vivian, Mia, Isaiah, Emely, and Nicolas.
Services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11am.
Located at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd. Lake Havasu City, AZ. 86403
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Corona family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
