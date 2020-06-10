Norman Winfield Woodward
1934 - 2020
Norman Winfield Woodward, known to his friends as "Norm", passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 86 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Pasadena, California on April 29, 1934 to Herbert and Dorothy Woodward.
Norman served his country in the United States Army, and the United States Air Force. He served for 22 years and retired as a master sergeant. After retiring from the military, Norm went on to become fire captain for the State of California Pasadena Fire Department. He retired from that position after 18 years. He was a master craftsman, and very meticulous in everything he did. Norm had a kind heart and would do anything for anyone. He touched many lives and leaves behind many friends who will miss him dearly.
Norman is survived by his loving wife; Wilma Woodward, son; Daniel (Joan) Woodward, and stepsons; Ron (Deanna) White, Philip (Terry) White, Michael (Sherri) Collins, and Kris White.
A memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
