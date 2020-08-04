Ophelia Toth, 90, went to be with the Lord in Heaven July 28, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City. She was born on April 12, 1930 to Omer B. Cannon and Daisy Rene (Welch) Cannon in Elkton, Kentucky (Todd County). Her parents were farmers. At the age of 11, her family moved to Dearborn, Michigan during World War II. In 1948, she graduated from Dearborn High School.

On June 29, 1968, she married Lawrence Toth, Sr. One year later on Dec. 20, 1969, they took the McCulloch flight to Lake Havasu City and loved the scenery and weather so much that they wanted to live here. So in 1972, after their house was finished, the family moved in. Ophelia was hired by the Lake Havasu school district as librarian. She retired in June 1991 after 19 years of service.

Ophelia was an active member of the Community Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon for two terms. She was involved in many other committees and activities. She was a charter member of the Lake Havasu Historical Society and docent for the Lake Havasu Museum of History since it opened in 2000. She was a member of the Democratic Association of Havasu and a precinct committee person for many years.

Ophelia is survived by two sons by a previous marriage to Robert J Somerville, Gregory Stuart Somerville of Apache Junction, Arizona and Jeffery Scott Somerville (Brigetta) of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, her grandchildren, April Jessica Johnson (Jeremiah), Robin Renae, Noah Benjamin (Brittney), Rene Ella and Mika Mercy Somerville, her brother Bobbie Leo Cannon (Karen) of Farmington Hills, Michigan, several nephews and nieces, her five stepchildren, Lawrence (Lynn) Toth, Jr. of Melvindale, Michigan, Carol Lee (Kevin) McGuire, Julie Marie (George) Mackey, Shirley Kaleno of Taylor, Michigan and Mary

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Toth, Sr., her brother Omer Street Cannon, her parents and her nephew David Cannon.

Ophelia will be missed by her beloved family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Havasu or any charity.



