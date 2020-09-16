1/1
Orville Wayne McGee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orville Wayne McGee, 80, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 28, 2020 from a heart attack while returning from an RV trip.
He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. No services are planned due to the covid pandemic, but a celebration of life will be planned after the first of next year, most likely at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge, of which he was a Lifetime Member.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ratliff-McGee; son, Robert Wayne McGee; daughter Linda Susan (Jim) Rhodes (McGee); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren - too numerous to name all - his mother Juanita Ribacchi-McGee, and father Jeptha Anderson McGee preceded him in death; three brothers, Robert (Mary) McGee; Danny (Connie) McGee; and Jimmy Dale, only 11 who also preceded him in death. Imogene Hearn, a sister also preceded him in death. He also has numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a large extended family and so many friends that loved and adored him!
He was quite a story teller, successful business man, a private-instrument rated Pilot, gun enthusiast, leather crafter (made quick draw holsters) and even took a dance lesson or two! He will be greatly missed!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved