Orville Wayne McGee, 80, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 28, 2020 from a heart attack while returning from an RV trip.

He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. No services are planned due to the covid pandemic, but a celebration of life will be planned after the first of next year, most likely at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge, of which he was a Lifetime Member.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ratliff-McGee; son, Robert Wayne McGee; daughter Linda Susan (Jim) Rhodes (McGee); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren - too numerous to name all - his mother Juanita Ribacchi-McGee, and father Jeptha Anderson McGee preceded him in death; three brothers, Robert (Mary) McGee; Danny (Connie) McGee; and Jimmy Dale, only 11 who also preceded him in death. Imogene Hearn, a sister also preceded him in death. He also has numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a large extended family and so many friends that loved and adored him!

He was quite a story teller, successful business man, a private-instrument rated Pilot, gun enthusiast, leather crafter (made quick draw holsters) and even took a dance lesson or two! He will be greatly missed!



