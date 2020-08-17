Paige Brown passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center due to heart complications, at the age of 79.
Paige was born in Woodland, CA to Henry and Evalyn Peterson, but spent her childhood years in Santa Barbara. She adored going to the beach and riding horses. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, Paige went on to earn a BA in Education at Long Beach State. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, and it was here that she met the love of her life, Ralph "Mac" Brown. They were married in 1964, and they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage together.
Teaching was a call of passion for Paige, who focused on the K-3 age group. She began her career in Long Beach, but spent most of her professional years at Center Elementary School on Travis Air Force Base. Paige was a perfectionist in the classroom, with a flair for creating beautiful art work and bulletin boards. She was recognized for her dedication as Solano County Teacher of the Year.
Paige committed her life to her family and was an exemplary mother and wife. She enjoyed time in the sunshine, whether it be lounging poolside or working in the yard. She loved large family gatherings and entertaining friends. Paige was always up for an excursion to go wine tasting or shopping with the girls, insisting on "a bag in every port!". She loved good food and wine. When she wasn't ironing (she ironed everything), you may have found her working the crosswords, sorting out a 1000-piece puzzle, or playing a mean game of Scrabble.
Paige is preceded in death by her two beloved brothers, Dwight and Tedd Peterson. She is survived by her devoted husband, Mac; son, Peter; daughters, Keri and Loralee; grandchildren, Henry, Owen, Warren, Hannah, and Arden; and her mother-in-law, Thelma.
The family would like to express our appreciation to UC Davis Medical Center for the exceptional care and compassion they gave to Paige. We could not have asked for better care. Thank you so much.
Due to the restrictions on travel and social gatherings, a celebration of Paige's life will be postponed to a later date. Until then, pop a cork and raise your glass to Paige while you cherish a fond memory of her warm, caring, and fun-loving nature. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
Please send condolences to PaigeBrownMemorial@gmail.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Paige to the UC Davis Cardiovascular Division Support Fund (https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/CARD400
).