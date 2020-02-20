|
Pamela Diane Koshmerl Brower was born in Kentfield, Caliornia, Jan. 30, 1943 and passed away in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 13, 2020.
She was raised in Rosemead, California with her three sisters; Georgia, Criss and Kathy. She graduated from Rosemead High School. She married Fred Koshmerl (He passed away in 2016.) and raised five boys; Timothy, Brian, Damon (Yasmin), Clayton and Steven (Nicole) in Upland, California.
She married her second husband, Arthur Brower, (passed away 2010), with his three children; Lynn (passed away 2008), Jeff (passed away 1995) and Tracy. She was grandmother to twenty grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She lived a full life. She loved raising her family. She and Art traveled the country in their motor home for 10 years and settled in Lake Havasu City. She won on "Let's Make A Deal" and "The Price Is Right." She loved boating all her life and prospecting in the channel. She had a passion for the slot machines. Three years ago she remodeled her home on the hill overlooking the lake where she lived with her dog Jolie.
She loved her family and friends. She was always helping with kind words and advice. She will be missed by all that knew her.
"We love you Mom."
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020