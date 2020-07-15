Pamela Jean Dolar, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Havasu City on July 8, 2020.

Pamela was born in Long Beach, California on Nov. 22, 1950 to Guy and Patricia Wierman and grew up in Lakewood, California. She graduated from Lakewood High in 1968. Pam married John Dolar on June 1, 1973 in Norwalk, California. They were married for 47 wonderful years. They lived in Chino, California for 45 years and recently moved to their home in Lake Havasu City.

Pam's first job was with Household International, where she and John met. After working there for several years, her next job was with the IRS. Pam started as a revenue officer, and after several years became a fraud technical advisor. Her job was to train revenue officers how to detect fraud at the IRS. She retired in 2013 after 25 years of service.

After retirement, Pam volunteered for the Chino Police Department and the City of Chino. Her hard work in locating missing persons helped in closing dozens of "closed files." Pam received many awards from the city, county and state representatives for her exceptional work. She was the City of Chino's representative at the Los Angeles County Fair in 2016.

Earlier in life, Pam enjoyed skydiving, boating and parasailing on the Colorado River with her family and friends.

Pam will be greatly missed by her family, the people she worked with, and the many friends that knew her. Her beautiful smile and wonderful personality will always be remembered. Not a day will go by that she is not thought of.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Compassus Hospice for the loving care and compassion they gave to Pam at her time of need. The caregivers were exceptional in their treatment of Pam. We could not have asked for better care. Thank you so much.

Pam is survived by her husband, John; her brother, Kim (Beverly); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Patricia.

A private family service is pending.



