Pansy Bernice Spoulos
1932 - 2020
Pansy Bernice Spoulos, 88, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Polidori House, with her family by her side.
Pansy was born in Rush Springs, Oklahoma on 11 April 1932 to Thomas and Francis Grace Traister. She was a small child when her family participated in the Dust Bowl migrations to California. She grew up in Pomona, CA. Graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA with the class of 1950. After high school, she worked at Monrovia Aviation during the Korean War Era. While working there, she met her husband of now 65 years, Marion Spoulos, a veteran of the US Navy. They worked together at Monrovia Aviation for about 10-years, then Pansy made a few career changes before she found her interest for the real estate profession.
With work experience and her broker's license, she opened & operated Spoulos Realty, located in Glendora, CA, then Palm Desert, CA, until she retired in 1993. Then she and Marion retired in Lake Havasu City, AZ to be near family.
Pansy (Blossom) is survived by her husband, Marion Spoulos (Greek); son, Ted (Allison) Spoulos; daughters, Teresa Spoulos (Robert Montana) and Marcella (John) Kimes; brother, Robert (Betty) Traister; grandchildren, Ashley (Dave) Knotts and Cody Spoulos; and great-grandchild, Katie Knotts.
Pansy is proceeded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 7 brothers.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and condolence may be sent to Pansy's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
