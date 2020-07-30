1/1
Patricia Ann Chance
Patricia Ann Chance
January 21, 1933 – July 22, 2020
Patricia Ann Chance, 87, passed away July 22, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born January 21, 1933 in Julian, California to Fred and Mattie Stanford.
Patricia worked as a truck driver and owned Rim Café in Pine, Arizona. She enjoyed gardening and pets.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlen B. Black, her parents, Fred and Mattie Stanford, her daughter Darline Weslouski, her sisters, Jean Crowley and Pauline Williams and her grandson James Steven Lodwick.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Wetherington and David Black, her daughters, Earline Rolan, Dianne Aguallo and Sandra Black, her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
