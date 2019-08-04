|
|
Patricia Ann Grant-Smith, 92, passed away July 12, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born March 16, 1927 to Anna and Harry Maloney in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Patricia was an Assistant Airport Director in Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport for 26 wonderful years and volunteered at Lake Havasu City Senior Center for over 25 years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and a life-long Green Bay Packer Fan. Patricia was known for always being glamourous and proud of her Irish heritage. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Pogue; granddaughter, Brittany Pogue; and stepsons, Todd and Tim Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roger W. Grant and Robert J. Smith; brothers, William and Harold Maloney; sister Rita Gronlund; grandson Andrew Pogue and Stepson, Randy Smith.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019