Patricia Ann Vernon, 88, passed away February 1, 2020. Pat was born November 22nd, 1932 in Midvale, Utah, to Harold T. and Thelma Kemp Hewlett. She was the eldest of four children. Gigi, as she's affectionately known here in Lake Havasu City, moved to California with her Parents in 1947.
She married the love of her life, Jack Vernon, in 1950. Together they were blessed with 54 years of marriage, two children, three grandchildren; one chosen grandchild; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She owned a salon, Pat's Hair Fashions. In 1969, she and Jack moved to the Colorado River, where they owned and operated The Rite Spot. They retired to Lake Havasu City, in the early 80s. She was a strong, witty, sarcastic, fun-loving and free spirited person, who was very loyal to her family and close friends.
She loved spending time with her family, riding horses and Harley's, playing bingo, cruising the high seas with her friend Marilyn after she was widowed and driving her convertible PT Cruiser. Never without a witty comeback, she had sayings that would make the saddest person erupt in a full belly laugh. We are all incredibly saddened to have lost such a bright light in our lives.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband; Jack, daughter; Glory Ann and sister; Barbara Meyers.
She is survived by her brother; Harold Hewlett and sister; Mary Galloway. Daughter; Jacklyn Ballard (Randy), grandchildren; Steven Broadbent, Jennifer Wilson and Jackson Allender.
I Love you Mama
With the most heartfelt thank you to the staff at Haven of Havasu, for the most compassionate care and love they gave to my mom.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to go toward a memorial plaque in Patricia's honor.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020