On April 15, 2020, Patricia Irene Payne flew into our father's arms after a long battle with a terrible disease.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She celebrated her family at every given opportunity; bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Patricia's heart was bigger than the world around her; offering her love and support to many who crossed her path.
Patricia was survived by her husband James Payne, her three children; James Payne II, Pamela Payne, and Sean Payne. Moreover, Patricia had two daughter in-laws, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandkids.
There are many who have been touched by Patricia's love and for some she was a second mom. Patricia was always available to give advice, words of encouragement, and lecture if needed. Her legacy is one of unconditional love to her family and friends and the beautiful women who set the example of how life is supposed to be. She will be dearly missed. We love you!
