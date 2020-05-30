Patricia Mae "Patty" McCowan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Mae "Patty" McCowan, 77, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away in her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Patty was born in Sioux City, Iowa on March 27, 1943, daughter of Joe and Twila Richter. She graduated from high school from Sierra High in Buena Park, California and married Jack Walters, who later passed away. Together they had two sons, Michael Walters and Gary Walters. In 2010, Patty met Lyle McCowan and spent the rest of her days with him. She loved spending time at her summer home in Show Low, Arizona. Her hobbies included bowling at Havasu Lanes, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her significant other, Lyle McCowan; sons, Michael Walters and Gary Walters; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Walters; and her parents, Joe and Twila Richter.
Services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved