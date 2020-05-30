Patricia Mae "Patty" McCowan, 77, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away in her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Patty was born in Sioux City, Iowa on March 27, 1943, daughter of Joe and Twila Richter. She graduated from high school from Sierra High in Buena Park, California and married Jack Walters, who later passed away. Together they had two sons, Michael Walters and Gary Walters. In 2010, Patty met Lyle McCowan and spent the rest of her days with him. She loved spending time at her summer home in Show Low, Arizona. Her hobbies included bowling at Havasu Lanes, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her significant other, Lyle McCowan; sons, Michael Walters and Gary Walters; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Walters; and her parents, Joe and Twila Richter.

Services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

