Patrick James Wyatt, 63, passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on December 31, 2018. He was born February 3, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to Harold and Ida Wyatt. Patrick graduated from Alhambra High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a deputy with the Maricopa County Sherriff's Office and then went on to become a highway patrolman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety from which he retired in 1998. In his free time Patrick loved to spend time with his family. His other Interests included boating, fishing, mechanics, and building.

Patrick is survived by his sons, Eric and Jason; sisters, Bobbie, Cathy, and Judy; and grandchildren, Lillie, Sevastian, and Nash. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Michael, and sister Peggy. A memorial service will take place at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Patrick's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary