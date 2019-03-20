Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick James Wyatt


1955 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick James Wyatt Obituary
Patrick James Wyatt, 63, passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on December 31, 2018. He was born February 3, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to Harold and Ida Wyatt. Patrick graduated from Alhambra High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a deputy with the Maricopa County Sherriff's Office and then went on to become a highway patrolman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety from which he retired in 1998. In his free time Patrick loved to spend time with his family. His other Interests included boating, fishing, mechanics, and building.
Patrick is survived by his sons, Eric and Jason; sisters, Bobbie, Cathy, and Judy; and grandchildren, Lillie, Sevastian, and Nash. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Michael, and sister Peggy. A memorial service will take place at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Patrick's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now