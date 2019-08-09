Home

Patrick McGovern passed away Aug. 4, 2019. He was 74 years old. Pat was born in Kingman, and was a life-long resident of Mohave County. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Helen McGovern, and sisters Eva Campbell and Lola Osburn.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, and sons Tony and Joey (Jeanette), grandsons Paul and Sean, granddaughters Chelsea and Ashley, brother Cal (Linda), sisters Dot (Dub), Mary (Salty), Deni (Mike) and Joni (Bill).
A very heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sosey and Karen, Dr. Syed, Dr. Cumbia, Havasu Regional Medical Center's third-floor nurses, Fresenius Kidney Care and especially Polidori House.
Per Pat's request, no services will be held, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
