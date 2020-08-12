Paulette J. Chaney, 76, of Lake Havasu City, passed away peacefully on Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at the Polidori House. She was born on Jan. 1, 1944 in Butte, Montana to Paul and Anielia Gustafson. Paulette is survived by her partner, Terrey H. Chaney; her son Troy Froliech of Tucson, Todd Froliech; daughters Taunja D. Skogen and Tishka N. Skogen of Lake Havasu City; brothers; Lynn Gustaeson of Butte, Michigan; sister Gwen Stone of Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
This beautiful woman loved the lord! She loved all her children. She was always quite humble as I've had 30 years to share with her. I once was asked; "How Do You Know God Is Real"? My reply was "Because I do". Now after all these years I can answer her question! Because God (Elohini) created a beautiful, wife, mother and she loved everyone. God's own child he created for us to love back. She taught me charity. I know that she had to have touched your heart also. I actually caught her with two fish that I caught in the spring river Hardy AR; cooked them up out in the woods, feed her; played the piano in a church, in the middle of the night. I caught her. All these years thought good, bad, ugly; she always told me how precious, and how much she loved me. "Honey she always would say" you go fishing for men, and woman too. What I learned from her was I have to learn how to live righteously, and learn how to be an example, before I can teach others. My Lord, our Lord was an example; my wife was second to him to teach me how to do that. Love one another, Life is short. I share this with you on behalf of her.
Her Husband T.H.C.
