Peggy Lee Haessly

June 26, 1954 – March 16, 2019



Peg Haessly, 64, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019 at her home with family at her side.

She graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1972. She married the love of her life, James (Jim) Haessly on October 19, 1974. She was the best wife, mother, and grammy with her family always taking first priority in her life.

She was born in Portage, Wisconsin on June 26, 1954 to Walter Kenneth Peterson and Elaine Thelma Lange. Peg's main interests were family and friends. She also loved boating on the lake, walking, cooking, baking, and volunteering.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Haessly; son, Joshua J. Haessly and wife Amy (Saeger) Haessly; granddaughters, Rachael, Meghan and Allyson; her daughter Nicole Haessly, fiancé Kwame Johnson and forth coming grand baby; her sisters Lani Falk and family; Jackie and Pat Gotz and family; and brother Richard and Kim Peterson and family. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and brother in laws, Edward Shauer and Swede Falk.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church with a reception immediately following the service. A committal service will be held the same day at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Havasu (for their wonderful care and understanding during the trying times) at HospiceHavasu.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Havasu (for their wonderful care and understanding during the trying times) at HospiceHavasu.org.