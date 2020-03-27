Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Lee Wallis


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Lee Wallis Obituary
Peggy spent most of her life living in Machesney Park, Illinois. She attended Harlem High School and graduated class of 1976. She was employed by Rockford Register Star and Harlem School District. In recent years she lived in Arizona where she worked for Lake Havasu Unified School District for 15 years. Peggy enjoyed Nascar racing, horses, and riding motorcycles. She loved warm weather and was a collector of lighthouses.
Peggy is survived by her ex-husband, Michael E. Wallis; her son, Michael L. Wallis, her mother, Jane Kennedy Fulton; sister, Tammy Tongue Lannoye (Robert); niece, Tiffani (Zach) Blackwell; great nephews, Declan & Rowen Blackwell; special friends, Kurt Ireland and Julie Streeter. She also leaves behind many friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald D. Kennedy, as well as her grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -