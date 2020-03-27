|
|
Peggy spent most of her life living in Machesney Park, Illinois. She attended Harlem High School and graduated class of 1976. She was employed by Rockford Register Star and Harlem School District. In recent years she lived in Arizona where she worked for Lake Havasu Unified School District for 15 years. Peggy enjoyed Nascar racing, horses, and riding motorcycles. She loved warm weather and was a collector of lighthouses.
Peggy is survived by her ex-husband, Michael E. Wallis; her son, Michael L. Wallis, her mother, Jane Kennedy Fulton; sister, Tammy Tongue Lannoye (Robert); niece, Tiffani (Zach) Blackwell; great nephews, Declan & Rowen Blackwell; special friends, Kurt Ireland and Julie Streeter. She also leaves behind many friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald D. Kennedy, as well as her grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020