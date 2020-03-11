|
|
Peter Riley McArdle was born in Quantico Virginia on Feb. 19, 1953 and passed away peacefully at home in Lake Havasu City on March 9, 2020 at age 67. Peter was born to parents Maryellen and Joe McArdle and was one of three children.
Peter is survived by his wife Kristin Michelle of 28 years, and his two sons, Bryant Riley and Noah Gary Andrew, his sister Patty, brother Jerry, nieces Jennifer and Sabrina and nephew Slater.
Peter has been living in Lake Havasu City with his family since 1999 and was best known in town for many years as The Outboard Doctor. He was an associate pastor with his wife at the Solid Rock Church here in Lake Havasu City. Peter was an assistant soccer coach and dedicated father and later foster dad.
Peter was everyone's friend and will be lovingly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Memorial services are planned for Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Solid Rock Church, located at 2011 Swanson Ave.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020