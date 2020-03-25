Home

Phil Kevin Hamner


1954 - 2020
Phil Kevin Hamner Obituary
"Phil" Kevin Hamner, passed away suddenly on March 20,2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1954 and raised in southern California. His sole surviving relative is his sister Wendy Hamner who resides in San Clemente
California.
He graduated from La Habra High School in La Habra California. Phil served in the Merchant Marine and had a commercial maritime captain's license. He captained numerous yachts and fishing vessels on the West Coast. Phil moved to Lake Havasu City when he retired five years ago.
Phil was a member of the London Bridge Yacht Club. He was an avid volunteer, working the Parade of Lights, the Balloon Festival and most of the lake events here in Lake Havasu City as a chase boat. Phil will be remembered and missed by his many friends, both permanent and seasonal residents that have had the pleasure of calling him a friend.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
