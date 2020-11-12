1/1
Philip Owen Forsberg
Philip Owen Forsberg passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. He was 82. His beloved wife of 54 years, Vicki Forsberg, was by his side. His children, Jim and Yvonne, Greg and Beth Forsberg were also with him.
Phil loved life! He loved to travel, go camping, fishing, golf, and square dancing. Phil and Vicki moved to Lake Havasu City 25 years ago and throughout the years, had met many wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurine and Owen Forsberg, of San Diego and his sister, Linda Lee Owen, of Coos Bay, Oregon.
Phil is survived by his wife Vicki Forsberg; two sons, James and Greg Forsberg; sister, Allison Rowland, of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Mathew, Haley, Kyle, and Katelyn Forsberg; sister-in-law Lois Robinson and niece Cathy.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
