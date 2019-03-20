|
|
Phillip Michael Lindsay, age 79, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin and Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on August 28, 2018. He was born July 22, 1939 in Madison Wisconsin. His funeral was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on September 10, 2018, with Father Ralph Gross officiating.
Because many people from Arizona could not attend, his wife Lynda Lindsay wishes to invite all who knew him to a celebration of his life on January 20, 2019. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the BPO Elks Club, located at 3532 N. McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406. He was such an exceptional person. After a short memorial service by the Elks, anyone who wishes to share their memories may do so. Refreshments will be served.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019