Phyllis Elnora Tapper has passed away at the age of 93. She was born July 31st, 1926 to Millie and Clay Halley in Lewiston, Idaho. By the age of 18, she had worked in the motor pool during World War II and earned her pilot's license. She was on the tennis team, marching band and was a graduate of Idaho University where she met and wed her husband, Lyle G. Tapper. In 1956, they were blessed with the addition of twin boys, Ted and Todd.
Phyllis was an avid golfer, swimmer and stayed physically active throughout her entire life. She enjoyed opera music, and was a talented writer and an avid reader. She wrote poetry, a book of short stories about her twin boys, It Takes Two, and most recently had her memoirs published, Ahead of Our Time.
Phyllis was an intelligent, courageous woman and led an exemplary life. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Ted W. Tapper, her sister, Joy Thomas, her sister-in-law, Sally Thomson, her loving nieces and nephews, and her good friend, Barbara Pollard .
Following her wishes, there will be no services and her ashes will be added to Bear Lake, along with her husband, Lyle, and her son, Todd. Contributions may be made to AMDF (American Macular Degeneration Foundation) at macular.org.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Phyllis' family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020