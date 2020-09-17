1/1
Rachel Case
1935 - 2020
Rachel Case, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born to Benita and Refugio Romero on November 6, 1935.
Rachel and her family moved from Port Huron, Michigan to South San Gabriel, California in 1948. She met William Case at church camp and they were married in 1952. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School that same year.
Rachel started her career as a bookkeeper at Ekins Floor Covering and eventually became the sole owner. She was recognized for dominating in a male-oriented industry. She was even featured in a trade publication named "Logic" and was the first woman to sit on the board of directors of the Floor Covering Association of Southern California, Inc.
Rachel was proud of her Mexican heritage and enjoyed authentic food, conversations in Spanish and traveling throughout Mexico whenever possible.
In 2003, Rachel and Bill moved from Reno, Nevada to Lake Havasu City. They quickly made friends and immersed themselves in the community.
Unfortunately, Rachel lost the love of her life in 2005, after 53 years of marriage.
Rachel was very involved and dedicated to the local Republican Women's Group. She was a vibrant spirit and had a zest for life. She enjoyed an active lifestyle that included playing golf, line dancing and playing cards with friends. She looked forward to church services at Calvary Baptist Church and Sunday family dinners where she was surrounded by children and grandchildren.
Her husband, Bill, preceded her in death, as well as, her parents and her brother, Rick Romero.
Rachel is survived by her children; Glenn Case, of Las Vegas, and Renee (Brian) Fernandes, of Lake Havasu City, sister; Rose Cote and brother; Bob Romero. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
