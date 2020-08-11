Ralph Stephen "Steve" Daily, 69, passed away July 31, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City. Steve was born July 3, 1951 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Ralph and Weetona Daily. He graduated from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. He worked as a manager for AAA Electric Motors for 40 years. He lived in Los Angeles County most of his life until he retired and moved to Lake Havasu City to live out the rest of his days in the desert.
Steve loved the desert. That's the reason he moved to Arizona. His favorite hobbies were range shooting, boating and motorcycle riding. He loved to "shine up his toys".
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Weetona Daily.
He is survived by his son Russell S. Daily of Wilmington, California, his daughters, Molly D. La Prade of Petaluma, California and Maggie M. Zorio of Grass Valley, California and his three grandchildren.
"Dad was a devoted father to his children, family and friends."
Our father was such a kind natured man. He would give the shirt off of his back to help somebody. He was a good Christian. He loved everybody and they loved him.
