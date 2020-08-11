1/1
Ralph Stephen "Steve" Daily
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Stephen "Steve" Daily, 69, passed away July 31, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City. Steve was born July 3, 1951 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Ralph and Weetona Daily. He graduated from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. He worked as a manager for AAA Electric Motors for 40 years. He lived in Los Angeles County most of his life until he retired and moved to Lake Havasu City to live out the rest of his days in the desert.
Steve loved the desert. That's the reason he moved to Arizona. His favorite hobbies were range shooting, boating and motorcycle riding. He loved to "shine up his toys".
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Weetona Daily.
He is survived by his son Russell S. Daily of Wilmington, California, his daughters, Molly D. La Prade of Petaluma, California and Maggie M. Zorio of Grass Valley, California and his three grandchildren.
"Dad was a devoted father to his children, family and friends."
Our father was such a kind natured man. He would give the shirt off of his back to help somebody. He was a good Christian. He loved everybody and they loved him.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved