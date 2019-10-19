|
Randy Hugh Johnson went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019. Randy was born in Odessa, Texas to Walter (Smokey) and Lona Mae (Tootsie) Johnson.
After spending time in Oklahoma, Columbia, and Argentina, Randy moved with his family to Alaska where he began his lifelong work in the oilfield in the 1970's. Being a roughneck, Randy worked and played hard. On one of his "days off" hitches, Randy visited Lake Havasu in 1985 and fell in love with the town. He met his wife, Annette, shortly thereafter and they married in 1987. Randy continued his work in the oilfield, commuting back and forth from Alaska for many years. Eventually Randy tried his hand at International oilfield work which took him to Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Randy always had interesting stories to tell about his travels from the far corners of the World. He earned the million-miler club status from several different airlines. Always known as a practical joker and prankster, most people that worked with Randy on an oil rig can always come up with something that "Johnson" did that they will always remember and laugh about.
Randy can also be remembered as an animal lover, never hesitating to get down on the floor to play with the dog, cat, or turtle. His buddy "Trouble" sorely misses him.
Randy's proudest moment was the birth of his daughter, Alex. Eventually he went from roughneck to swim dad, accompanying her to swim meets in Arizona and California. Randy spent his last few months volunteering at the Havasu Community Food Bank, where it made him proud to give back to the community.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Smokey, and sister, Susan, of Abilene, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; daughter, Alex; mother, Tootsie; brother, Rusty and his wife Jen, and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Havasu Community Food Bank.
Visitation will be at 2:00pm on October 23rd at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home with a service following at 3:00pm. A reception will follow at Casa Serrano Restaurant at 4:30.
