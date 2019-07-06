|
|
Randy Wayne Foster, 58, passed away June 27, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born July 5, 1960 to Betsy and Deverrell Foster in Upland, California.
Randy had a special interest in cars and boats and was the owner of Foster's Dental Lab.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy Foster; sons, Sean Foster and Kyle Foster; brothers, James Foster and Duane Foster. He is preceded in death by his father, Deverrell Foster and brother, Robbie Foster.
A celebration of life will take place July 13, 2019 @ Shugrue's Restaurant in the Bridgeview Room from 1pm to 4pm. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the foster family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019