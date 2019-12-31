|
|
Raul Guillen, Jr., affectionately known as Rulo to his family, was born July 26, 1951 in El Paso, Texas. He joined the Navy in 1970 as an electrician in the Seabees, MCB Four, in Port Hueneme, California, active duty until 1973. He continued serving his country in the Navy reserves until honorably discharged in 1976. After discharge from the Navy, he began working for Ma Bell/AT&T, eventually retiring after 30 years in the telecommunications business. Not letting the grass grow under his feet, Raul began working as a full-time Realtor for Century 21 Paul & Associates in Burbank, California. In 2015, he retired for a second time and moved to Lake Havasu City where he and his wife Valerie of 20 years owned a home.
Raul married Valerie - truly the love of his life - July 31, 1999, in Burbank, California. After moving to Lake Havasu City, they traveled, visited family, and enjoyed spending time at Valerie's sister's cabin in Idaho.
Most of all, they enjoyed cherished moments at their "happy place" fishing in the eastern sierras.
Raul is preceded in death by his sister Yolanda Guillen.
Survived by his loving wife; Valerie Eames; parents, Raul Sr. and Lydia Guillen; daughter,
Maricela (Bill) Najera; brothers, Ruben (Norma) and David (Pam) Guillen; sisters, Martha Guillen Lugo (J.R. Lugo) and Patricia Guillen (Douglas Dill); granddaughters, Averee Najera and Alexis (Felipe) Mendoza, and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation Service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon with a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Monday,
Jan.6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Graveside Service will be at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:20 a.m., (PST).
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020