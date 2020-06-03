Ray Blazek, 77, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on May 25, 2020.
He was born in Hammond, Indiana and was a retired firefighter for Hammond. He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Lake Church. He was proud to say he was a PUFL at the American Legion, Post 330. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge 2399, the Elks Yacht Club, FOE 4299 and the Knights of Columbus. Ray proudly served his country in the US Navy. Ray was an avid golfer, he loved fishing, boating, and watching sports. His long-time hobby was collecting state quarters for his granddaughters. He taught many to water ski and passed along his love of the water to his children.
Ray is survived by his loyal companion of 12 years, Linda Duffy. Ray was a loving father to Ray Blazek Jr. (Dana), Trina Dobrolinsky and Dawn Nowak. He was a proud grandfather to Clarissa and Darian. He is survived by his brother Jack, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Dorothy Blazek and brother Tom.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. A committal service with military honors will be held at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elks Lodge #2399 in Lake Havausu City.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.