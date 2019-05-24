Raymond Arthur (Art) Laird Sr., nicknamed 'Sugar" of Lake Havasu City, loving husband of Glenda Laird, passed away peacefully on May 17 after a long battle with illness.

Art was born March 19, 1939 in Oakland, California, and raised in San Leandro, California. He graduated from San Leandro High School, then attended Oakland Tech for automotive mechanical training.

He spent his career working as a mechanic for 12 years and then a machinist for 30 years before retiring.

His marriages included Hellen Rightmire (8 years), Elaine Gomez (4 years), and Glenda Wade (48 years).

His interests included piloting small aircraft, driving race cars, gold mining, and motorcycles – he owned 23 different ones during his lifetime. He belonged to the NRA and AOPA.

He moved from Alameda County to El Dorado County in 1972. He relocated to his desert home in 1999.

He is survived by his brothers Jack and Roy, and his sons James, Henry, Donald, and Paul, and his daughters Betty and Jennifer, as well as 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Albert and Jim, and his son Raymond.

There will be a celebration of Art's life at his son Henry's home in Gardnerville, Nevada on June 16.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.