Raymond Denny Lum, 89, passed away on June 9, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born on August 31, 1929 to Gladys Cadette James Lum and Charles Benjamin Lum in Charleston, South Carolina.

Raymond had a passion for fishing and hunting. He enjoyed wood and metal craft making, tending the garden, mechanic work, building furniture and had a love for reading.

Raymond served his country in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. After his discharge in 1953 he attended trade school and later on, became a General Contractor. He met and married the love of his life, Maria Dolores Loya Lum on October 15, 1971 and raised six children together.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Maria (Loly) Lum; children, Sabrina Lum, Deborah Yvette Turner, Raymond Lum Jr. (Skip), Harry Lum, Gladys Lum Allen and Ivette Lum Walker; grand-children, Kisasi Swan, Terrence Swan, Shawna Lum, Harry Lum, Jr., Aaron Lum, Amanda Allen, April Hernandez, Ashley Hernandez and Hannah Walker; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Swan, Adaya Swan and Alastor Griffin.

A private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only on June 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only on June 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Church in Charleston, South Carolina.