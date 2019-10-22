Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Raymond Orrin Williams Sr.

Raymond Orrin Williams Sr. Obituary
Raymond Orrin Williams, Sr. passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at the age of 83 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on March 19, 1936 to James and Margaret Williams.
Raymond served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He played basketball for Purdue Calumet University and went in to work at Indiana Steel from which he retired as a supervisor computer programmer. He married his true love, Marlene, on Dec. 26, 1964 in Hammond, Indiana. Raymond enjoyed a good cigar, scotch, golf, bowling, reading, and exploring the desert.
Raymond is preceded in death by his wife; Marlene A. Williams, parents; James and Margaret Williams, and his daughter; Margaret J. Williams.
He is survived by his sons; Raymond O. Williams, Jr. and Ronald O. Williams, brothers; James and Chuck
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
